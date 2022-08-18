Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals denies proposal for ‘animal racing’

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - At an Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Thursday morning, several items were on the agend but one—a proposal for animal racing on County Road 14—had nearly every resident in attendance saying the same thing.

“We’re all against this and we ask that you vote no to this,” one resident told the board.

If passed, it would allow it’s petitioners to create an outdoor racetrack that they say would bring ‘animal racing’ or horse racing events to the site monthly.

“It would be a logistical nightmare,” resident Kevin Bullard told 16 News Now.

But according Bullard who has farmed the very site in question before, he says not only is it far from suitable for horse racing, it’s ten acres isn’t nearly enough for the project either.

“I’ve farmed this ground. I have been on this ground. I have been on the 600 acres surrounding it so we know the area and this is just not the proper fit,” Bullard said.

Following a frustrated crowd, the board weighed in and like the many that came before them, they too could not see a future for a racecourse on County Road 14.

“That petition is denied,” Elkhart County Zoning of Appeals Chairman Randy Hesser said after the board voted against the petition.

With no clear plan to accommodate local residents, traffic, and parking, Bullard saying the board made the right decision.

“It is zoned agriculture so they can have their horses and do things as much as a farm but when you start bringing in other trailers, other people, making it more of a commercial event, that is when you start getting into some issues,” Bullard says.

Petitioners have the option to appeal the board’s decision to deny their request. At this time, there is no indication if that decision has been made.

