City of South Bend’s Community Action Group meeting on crisis response procedures rescheduled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s Community Action Group meeting to discuss crisis response procedures at Brown Community Learning Center has been rescheduled for Sept. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

But due to the ongoing investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell and an unknown timeline for its conclusion, officials with the office of South Bend Mayor James Mueller say the meeting needed to be postponed.

Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting to find out more about current crisis response procedures, and to give input on improvement going forward.

