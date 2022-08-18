Berrien County Youth Fair underway in Berrien Springs

Berrien County Youth Fair underway
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Youth Fair is underway in Berrien Springs.

It’s the last county fair of the summer in Michiana.

This year there are 59 vendors and plenty of exhibits.

The demo derby will take place Thursday and Friday nights. The week will wrap up with the rodeo.

A new addition to the fair this year is the Still Exhibit Auction.

“Our exhibitors in that Still Exhibit area, crafts specifically, get to auction out their items that they made up,” said Corey Burks, fair board president.  “Come out and enjoy that, that’s going to be on Saturday morning, and you can come and put a bid in.”

The Berrien County Youth Fair will run through Saturday.

For more information on admission and the schedule of events, click here.

