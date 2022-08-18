Band of the Fighting Irish kicks off 177th year with march-out

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Band of the Fighting Irish kicked off its 177th year with a march-out around Notre Dame’s campus on Thursday morning.

It’s one of the traditional campus events that rings in the beginning of a new school year. The march featured both veteran band members and students auditioning for a spot in the 2022 Band of the Fighting Irish.

Dating back to 1845, Notre Dame’s marching band is the oldest college band in continuous existence in the U.S.

First day for students is Tuesday, Aug. 23.

