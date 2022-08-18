14 candidates facing off to fill late Rep. Walorski’s seat

(WNDU) - 14 candidates have filed to run so far for late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s seat.

The final list of candidates to fill the vacancy of the office of United States Representative for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District is reflected below. Among them are several familiar names, including former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, Christy Stutzman, Curtis Nisly.

Dallas Barkman

Terry Harper III

Curtis Hill Jr.

Michael Hogberg

Mick Hoeflinger

Scott Huffman

Daniel Koors

Tiernan Kane

Marvin Layne

Michael Nidiffer

Curtis Nisly

Christy Stutzman

Scott Wise

Rudolph Yakym III

But only one person—Rudy Yakym III—has earned the endorsement of Dean Swihart, Walorski’s husband.

Republican committee members will meet at Grissom Middle School on Saturday, Aug. 20 to choose a candidate to serve the remainder of Walorski’s term and a candidate to replace her on the ballot this November.

Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County back on Aug. 3. She served on the House Ways and Means Committee and was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served three terms in the state’s legislature.

