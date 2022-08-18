14 candidates facing off to fill late Rep. Walorski’s seat
(WNDU) - 14 candidates have filed to run so far for late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s seat.
The final list of candidates to fill the vacancy of the office of United States Representative for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District is reflected below. Among them are several familiar names, including former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, Christy Stutzman, Curtis Nisly.
- Dallas Barkman
- Terry Harper III
- Curtis Hill Jr.
- Michael Hogberg
- Mick Hoeflinger
- Scott Huffman
- Daniel Koors
- Tiernan Kane
- Marvin Layne
- Michael Nidiffer
- Curtis Nisly
- Christy Stutzman
- Scott Wise
- Rudolph Yakym III
But only one person—Rudy Yakym III—has earned the endorsement of Dean Swihart, Walorski’s husband.
Republican committee members will meet at Grissom Middle School on Saturday, Aug. 20 to choose a candidate to serve the remainder of Walorski’s term and a candidate to replace her on the ballot this November.
Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County back on Aug. 3. She served on the House Ways and Means Committee and was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served three terms in the state’s legislature.
