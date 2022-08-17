Wednesday’s Child: Matthew loves sports

(WNDU) - Sports fans, listen up! Grant Me Hope sent us this story of Matthew. He is a 13-year-old in need of adoption through the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

Matthew is in seventh grade. He is described as down-to-earth, energetic, and athletic.

And like most boys his age, he loves school and sports. He even dreams of becoming a professional football or basketball player when he gets older.

“For fun I like to play basketball, football, and soccer,” Matt said. “And my favorite subject in school is social studies because it’s very easy for me!”

And he looks at the world with the glass half-full.

“One thing I like about myself is that I am positive,” Matt said.

Matt also loves animals, specifically, lions!

“My spirit animal is a lion,” Matt said. “They’re just big cats! I like the way lions look.”

Matt is also a big fan of fancy cars.. The Lamborghini is his favorite!

Matt would thrive in a family that is passionate about sports. An active family that fosters a caring and respectful environment combined with a love of the outdoors would truly help Matt shine.

If you are interested in adopting Matt, or for more information on the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, click below.

MARE | Matthew

