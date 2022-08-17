Wednesday’s Child: Matthew loves sports

By 16 News Now and Tricia Sloma
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Sports fans, listen up! Grant Me Hope sent us this story of Matthew. He is a 13-year-old in need of adoption through the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

Matthew is in seventh grade. He is described as down-to-earth, energetic, and athletic.

And like most boys his age, he loves school and sports. He even dreams of becoming a professional football or basketball player when he gets older.

“For fun I like to play basketball, football, and soccer,” Matt said. “And my favorite subject in school is social studies because it’s very easy for me!”

And he looks at the world with the glass half-full.

“One thing I like about myself is that I am positive,” Matt said.

Matt also loves animals, specifically, lions!

“My spirit animal is a lion,” Matt said. “They’re just big cats! I like the way lions look.”

Matt is also a big fan of fancy cars.. The Lamborghini is his favorite!

Matt would thrive in a family that is passionate about sports. An active family that fosters a caring and respectful environment combined with a love of the outdoors would truly help Matt shine.

If you are interested in adopting Matt, or for more information on the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, click below.

MARE | Matthew

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Refund checks still making their way to Hoosiers
Man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Elkhart County
One dead in Nappanee crash
A semi-truck got stuck on Tuesday afternoon while attempting to exit the parking garage at the...
Semi-truck gets stuck after attempting to exit parking garage at South Bend hotel
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride

Latest News

$10 million must be cut from Portage Manor plans to proceed, officials say.
Portage Manor in South Bend to host hiring event Thursday
Art Beat returns to South Bend on Saturday
The Portland rock band will be heading to Four Winds Field on September 16.
Everclear set to perform at Four Winds Field in September
The 16th annual “Hair Kutz 4 Kids” was held at UniqueHeadz barber shop in South Bend on Monday.
South Bend barber shop gives free haircuts to kids ahead of school year