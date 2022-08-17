Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital hosts blood drive

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A blood drive was hosted in Niles on Wednesday to help save lives.

It happened at Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. It comes as blood supplies across Michigan remain low, with some blood types in critical need.

If you would like to donate in the near future, Spectrum Health Lakeland Watervliet Hospital is set to hold a blood drive on Monday, Aug. 22, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

People 17 and older who weigh at least 112 pounds, are in good health, and not experiencing symptoms of cold or flu may donate blood. Donors who are 16 years old may donate, but they must have permission from a parent/guardian. Photo ID and face masks are required to donate.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit donate.michigan.versiti.org and click “search donation locations.”

