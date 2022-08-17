South Bend Community School Corporation students head back to class

South Bend students head back to class
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 17, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Community School Corporation students are now back in the classroom.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Madison STEAM Academy before students arrived Wednesday morning. It’s the largest elementary school in the corporation, with 620 students.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings said parents can expect some exciting changes this year, including an updated ‘My Stop’ app.

“We’re also piloting this year student trackers,” said Dr. Cummings. “So with student IDs, you’ll be able to track where your students are. While we’ll start with a small pilot of schools, [and] we’re hoping by the end of the year, we’ll have that available at all of our schools.”

Dr. Cummings said the focus of the new school year is academic outcomes, with student and staff safety being the number one priority.

