Portage Manor in South Bend to host hiring event Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Portage Manor in South Bend is looking to fill numerous open job positions.

Open interviews will be held on at the property (located at 3016 Portage Avenue) on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Open positions include QMAs, LPNs, CNAs, housekeepers, and cooks. Both full-time and part-time positions are available. Interested candidates are asked to bring their resumes with them.

Masks are required at the open interviews since Portage Manor is a Licensed Health Care Facility.

