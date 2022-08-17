Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation welcomes more than 11,000 students back to school

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation, which is home to 15 schools, welcomed more than 11,000 students back to class on Wednesday.

More than 3,500 of those students returned to class at Penn High School, ready to embark on a new school year. Principal Sean Galiher says he is excited for the new year and for students to have a fresh start with new opportunities.

“We’re gonna welcome over 800 brand new students to our school this year, freshmen joining us, and we’re excited. As we think about a new school year, there are a lot of wonderful opportunities, new beginnings for students,” Galiher said.

Galiher told 16 News Now that as well as new students, they have also welcomed new faculty and programs this year.

