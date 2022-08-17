One dead after car crashes into semi on US 20 in Elkhart County
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a fatal crash in Elkhart County on Tuesday.
According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on US 20 east of County Road 31 around 5 p.m. The police have identified the victim as Joshua Martens, 48, of Elkhart.
An investigation conducted by police found that Martens, driving a Lotus Elise, crossed the center line and hit a semi-tractor and trailer head-on.
Martens was pronounced dead following the crash.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.