Mischievous monkey calls 911, sending deputies to zoo

Deputies deduced a Capuchin monkey had apparently picked up the zoo's cellphone, which was in a golf cart, and dialed 911. (KEYT, LISA JACKSON, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) - Cops usually have a prime suspect. In this case it’s a primate suspect.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office believes it was a little Capuchin monkey that called 911 from a zoo last Saturday night.

The call disconnected and dispatchers tried to call and text back but there was no response, so deputies were sent to investigate, the office said in a social media post.

Route, a 10-month-old Capuchin monkey, accidentally dialed 911 while playing with a cellphone...
Route, a 10-month-old Capuchin monkey, accidentally dialed 911 while playing with a cellphone at a California zoo. Deputies were sent to investigate the call.(Source: Lisa Jackson, KEYT via CNN)

The address turned out to be the Zoo to You near Paso Robles, but the deputies found that no one there made the call.

They finally deduced that a Capuchin monkey named Route had apparently picked up the zoo’s cellphone, which was in a golf cart used to move about the property.

“We’re told Capuchin monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons,” the office’s post said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Nappanee crash
A semi-truck got stuck on Tuesday afternoon while attempting to exit the parking garage at the...
Semi-truck gets stuck after attempting to exit parking garage at South Bend hotel
An Oklahoma mother is facing two complaints of child neglect after police say she left two...
Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart
Mia Morrow
Berrien County woman pleads guilty in death of her 8-year-old son
South Bend Police investigating double-homicide on city’s northwest side

Latest News

Deputies deduced a Capuchin monkey had apparently picked up the zoo's cellphone, which was in a...
Monkey playing with cellphone calls 911, flabbergasting deputies
Rep. Liz Cheney was already looking ahead to a political future beyond Capitol Hill that could...
Cheney concedes but vows to continue Trump fight
The pregnant 16-year-old doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a...
Court upholds decision to deny parentless teen abortion
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, has been...
Rep. Cheney says she could not go along with Trump's election lies