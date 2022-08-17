Marshall Traditional School teacher celebrates 68 years in education

By Alex Almanza
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As school gets back in session, teachers are welcoming some smiling faces back in their classrooms, however one Marshall Traditional School teacher is proving that passion can sometimes outlive retirement.

But for one person in the building, that first day of school has come and gone 68 times-over 80 if you count the years she was in school.

Meet Ms. Bev Beck. She’s starting her 68th year of teaching. She’s a reading specialist at Marshall.

“I love it,” she says. “I love teaching”

Ms. Beck has taught generations of children. She even teaches kids now that have grandparents that she taught. She says she could’ve retired years ago.

“I had to stay home for a sore on my leg for a while and it was very boring. And I see kids there that need the help. And it’s just really a thrill to see them learn something. To me, it’s not a chore. It’s something I love to do.”

Ms. Beck has had a huge impact on her community in other ways than teaching. Beck was a longtime South Bend City council member in the ‘80s.

“I was our first woman president. I was proud of that and but the guys on the council said, ‘you can do it,’ and so I did do it. But I didn’t quit my day job. I kept on teaching. But I like to feel like I did a good job for my district. It was nice experience. It really was.”

Beck has no plans to retire from teaching anytime soon. She says a lot of her fellow colleagues have gone to other school districts, both public and private. Her refusal to move into another district is held down by love for her community.

“I don’t see that that’s a goal of mine to retire. I love what I’m doing and hope to keep doing as long as my brain holds out. I still work crossword puzzles and Sudoku and things like that every day. So I guess that keeps my brain going.”

