Man killed in Niles shooting

Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Niles.

Officers were called to N. 7th Street just south of Ferry Street around 12:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man, identified as Farries Maxwell of Niles, on the sidewalk north of Ferry Street suffering from a gunshot wound. Maxwell was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say three people were seen running from the location after the shooting. No arrested have been made.

If you have any information, you should call the Niles Detective Bureau at 269-683-0404, or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP

You can also text TIPNILESPD and your tip to: CRIMES (274637), or online at Tipsoft.com. All tips through Tipsoft remain anonymous.

The Niles Police Department was assisted on scene by Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Service (SMCAS) and the Niles Fire Department.

