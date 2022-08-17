LOGAN releases statement on death of Berrien County boy
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - LOGAN Community Resources, Inc. is speaking out about a heartbreaking case out of Berrien County involving the death of an 8-year-old boy who had autism.
Brian Morrow, 41, and Mia Morrow, 34, are both charged with the death of their son, Jaxson. He was found dead inside the family’s home in St. Joseph back on May 3. First responders were dispatched to the 700 block of Columbia Avenue in St. Joseph that afternoon. After arriving, they discovered a lifeless boy on a couch in the home. Police also found illegal drugs, including methamphetamine.
Mia accepted a plea deal on Monday that requires her to serve at least 25 years in prison and to testify against her husband Brian, who pled not guilty in court on Tuesday.
LOGAN says it is devastated by Jaxson’s death and released the following statement:
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.