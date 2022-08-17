LOGAN releases statement on death of Berrien County boy

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - LOGAN Community Resources, Inc. is speaking out about a heartbreaking case out of Berrien County involving the death of an 8-year-old boy who had autism.

Brian Morrow, 41, and Mia Morrow, 34, are both charged with the death of their son, Jaxson. He was found dead inside the family’s home in St. Joseph back on May 3. First responders were dispatched to the 700 block of Columbia Avenue in St. Joseph that afternoon. After arriving, they discovered a lifeless boy on a couch in the home. Police also found illegal drugs, including methamphetamine.

Brian Morrow and Mia Morrow (Berrien County Jail)

Mia accepted a plea deal on Monday that requires her to serve at least 25 years in prison and to testify against her husband Brian, who pled not guilty in court on Tuesday.

LOGAN says it is devastated by Jaxson’s death and released the following statement:

Like everyone in the Berrien County community and the entire Michiana area, LOGAN is devastated by the death of Jaxson Morrow. We care deeply about the health and safety of our clients and out community. Since children with a disability are at higher risk for abuse and neglect than children without a disability, it is important to shed light on the difficulties encountered by CPS and providers when abuse of a child with a disability is suspected. Until the sentencing of both parents takes place, LOGAN is not able to comment further.

