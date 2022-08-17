LOGAN releases statement on death of Berrien County boy

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - LOGAN Community Resources, Inc. is speaking out about a heartbreaking case out of Berrien County involving the death of an 8-year-old boy who had autism.

Brian Morrow, 41, and Mia Morrow, 34, are both charged with the death of their son, Jaxson. He was found dead inside the family’s home in St. Joseph back on May 3. First responders were dispatched to the 700 block of Columbia Avenue in St. Joseph that afternoon. After arriving, they discovered a lifeless boy on a couch in the home. Police also found illegal drugs, including methamphetamine.

Brian Morrow and Mia Morrow
Brian Morrow and Mia Morrow(Berrien County Jail)

Mia accepted a plea deal on Monday that requires her to serve at least 25 years in prison and to testify against her husband Brian, who pled not guilty in court on Tuesday.

LOGAN says it is devastated by Jaxson’s death and released the following statement:

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Yakym receives endorsement of Late Rep. Jackie Walorski's husband

Updated: moments ago

News

Wednesday's Child: Matt loves sports

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

Local teacher hits 68-year milestone in education

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Portage Manor in South Bend to host hiring event Thursday

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Open positions include QMAs, LPNs, CNAs, housekeepers, and cooks.

News

Medical Moment: How painkiller use can create health problems

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Berrien County officials address handling of mental health crisis calls

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Berrien County officials discuss possibility of adding a mental health crisis team in the near future.

News

Portage Manor in South Bend to host hiring event Thursday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Open positions include QMAs, LPNs, CNAs, housekeepers, and cooks.

News

LOGAN Center releases statement on death of Berrien County boy

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The LOGAN Center says it is devastated by Jaxson’s death.

News

Berrien County officials handling mental health crisis calls

Updated: 59 minutes ago
This week, suicide prevention experts, police, and dispatch have all come together virtually to try and address a nationwide problem: how to better handle mental health crisis calls.

News

First Alert Forecast 2

Updated: 1 hour ago