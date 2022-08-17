Kosciusko County Sheriff candidate’s son pleads guilty to 2 criminal charges

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The son of Kosciusko County Sheriff candidate Jim Smith has pled guilty to two criminal charges stemming from a July 2021 incident.

According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, Zachary Smith, 19, pled guilty to maintaining a common nuisance and battery.

Back on July 4, 2021, witnesses said Smith, who was 18 at the time, had sexual contact with a 14-year-old.

During a forensic interview, the child said they had sexual intercourse with Smith. The child also said during an interview with Department of Child Services workers that everything was consensual, and they were not forced to do anything against their will.

Smith will be sentenced Sept. 19.

