First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Continues, Rain Chances Increase for the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. The highs will again be in the low 80s and it will remain comfortable through the middle of the week. We keep around the nice breeze from the north and east. High of 82 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and turning cooler. The temperatures will fall into the upper 50s by the morning. Staying very comfortable. Low of 58 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine fills the skies as our nice stretch of weather continues. Highs remain in the lower 80s through the afternoon with a light breeze. High of 82 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A very nice and comfortable end to the week. Temperatures will get into the middle 80s by the afternoon. Staying comfortable as you head out and enjoy the return of Friday Night Football across Michiana! High of 84 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Increasing clouds during the day on Saturday with some scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s with elevated humidity. On Sunday Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day under mostly cloudy skies. This is as the storm system moves across Michiana. On Monday some showers could linger, potentially even a brief shower into Tuesday before some sunshine will fill the skies again. Temperatures will remain constant between the upper 70s and the middle 80s. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, August 16th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 83

Tuesday’s Low: 57

Precipitation: 0.00″

