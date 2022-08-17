City of South Bend receives $2.4M federal grant to repair Eddy Street Bridge

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend received $2.4 million dollars in a federal grant for the Eddy Street Bridge.

The grant will fund planning and engineering work for the removal of old infrastructure on the bridge over the St. Joseph River.

Areas affected include interchanges on the Eddy Street Bridge and streets around the South Bend Farmers Market.

South Bend’s proposal was one of 166 projects selected this year with the city matching the grant with $600,000.

