City of Goshen seeks community input on growth strategy.

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Goshen is in the process of creating a growth strategy, and they need the community’s input.

Goshen leaders want to know: How do you see the city growing in the next 10 years?

People met Tuesday night to talk about the plan.

“We want to hear and understand what the vision is from the community’s standpoint of how we grow in the future,” said Deputy Mayor Mark Brinson.

The city is not presenting any information; instead they are hearing directly from residents.

Residents brought up overall quality of life and helping businesses grow and expand.

“Everybody was asked to write a postcard pretending this is like ten years in the future and they had just visited Goshen. So it’s really interesting to hear the different perspectives and how people really look to the future and what type of community, what type of neighborhoods and what type of downtown they expect to see,” said Brinson.

Goshen has a reputation for a great downtown, great neighborhoods, and city leaders say they want to be able to balance this with the growing economy.

“Goshen is almost fully built out to our corporate boundaries and now we are looking at, how does our footprint expand in the future? That’s why we wanted to have this process to help us guide that future development,” said Brinson.

People do not just want to work in Goshen, they want to live there too.

“But we’ve made major investments in roads, water sewer, infrastructure and we have seen the growth in jobs. What we’ve lacked in is growth in housing,” said Brinson.

The city will be hosting more listening sessions to get residents’ feedback

