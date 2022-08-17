Bulldogs welcome students back to Jefferson Traditional School

By 16 News Now and Jake Biller
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first day of school can be exciting, but also scary for some students.

That’s why Jefferson Traditional School enlisted some helpful hounds to make their kids feel at ease as they headed back to class Wednesday!

16 News Now Photojournalist Jake Biller was on hand to capture this furry first day. To watch the full story, click on the video above!

(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Refund checks still making their way to Hoosiers
Man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Elkhart County
One dead in Nappanee crash
A semi-truck got stuck on Tuesday afternoon while attempting to exit the parking garage at the...
Semi-truck gets stuck after attempting to exit parking garage at South Bend hotel
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride

Latest News

PHM back to school
Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation welcomes more than 11,000 students back to school
16 Morning News Now stopped by Madison STEAM Academy before students arrived Wednesday morning.
South Bend Community School Corporation students head back to class
Penn-Harris-Madison students return to class on Wednesday.
Back-to-School: One-on-one with PHM’s Dr. Jerry Thacker
There is an amazing class being offered at Warsaw Community High School that is engaging...
Warsaw’s aviation program takes students to the skies