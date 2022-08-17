Art Beat returns to South Bend on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 19th annual Art Beat returns to East Bank in South Bend!

The event kicks off on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is located at the Jefferson Bridge, Howard Park, and the East Bank Village.

Attendees can expect over 500 visual artists showcasing a variety of mediums such as watercolor, jewelry, printmaking, drawing, pottery, sculpting, photography, and fiber arts.

Downtown will be transformed into a living gallery as artists, dancers, musicians, and culinary specialists display their talents. This event is free and open to the public, and volunteer opportunities are still available.

For more information, or to volunteer, simply click here.

