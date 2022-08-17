Art Beat returns to South Bend on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 19th annual Art Beat returns to East Bank in South Bend!

The event kicks off on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is located at the Jefferson Bridge, Howard Park, and the East Bank Village.

Attendees can expect over 500 visual artists showcasing a variety of mediums such as watercolor, jewelry, printmaking, drawing, pottery, sculpting, photography, and fiber arts.

Downtown will be transformed into a living gallery as artists, dancers, musicians, and culinary specialists display their talents. This event is free and open to the public, and volunteer opportunities are still available.

