St. Joseph County bids for lawn-care service providers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County wants to know if the grass is greener when somebody else cuts it.

Currently, the county highway department is solely responsible for mowing county owned propoerties.

On Tuesday, county commissioners invited private contractors to submit bids on taking over grass cutting responsibilities.

“As we look to be able to deliver the best services to the county and utilize the resources we have and the employees we have mowing seems like the best solution to see if we could get some proposals from an outside contractor to take that over which would free up the highway guys to able to do more road repairs and street work like that,” said Frank Fotia, the Constituent Services Manager.

Bid proposals are due September 13, about the time the county begins work on next year’s budget.

