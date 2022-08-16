South Shore Roller Derby seeks new skaters

PORTAGE, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Shore Roller Derby team is looking for new recruits to skate up!

South Shore Roller Derby is recruiting skaters, referees, and non-skating officials! The organization is inviting those interested from across northwest Indiana to attend a roller derby practice. This gives recruits an opportunity to speak with league members and learn about the sport.

“We hope anyone interested in learning what it takes to be a part of a roller derby league takes their first step toward joining. We have skaters and members from all over Northwest Indiana. There are members who are nurses, engineers, mothers, college students, professors, artists, and more! If you have ever considered roller derby, come to these recruitment events and see that derby is for everyone,” said El Kapitan, league president

The practice events are happening on September 6 and 13, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the NEO New Vistas High School Sportsplex in Portage.

For more information and registration, simply click here.

