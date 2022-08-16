Snoop Dogg debuts ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal

According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.
According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.(Broadus Foods via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Snoop Dogg has a cure for the morning munchies – a new breakfast cereal called “Snoop Loopz.”

The product comes from Snoop’s Broadus Foods line that was co-founded with fellow rapper Master P.

According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.

The Broadus Foods website says it helps support charities including Door of Hope, which supports the homeless community.

The cereal isn’t Snoop’s first venture into grocery stores – he also has a wine line, thanks to a partnership with 19 Crimes.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joce-Joce Sergio Bueno
No injuries reported after standoff at Mishawaka apartment complex; suspect arrested
Mia Morrow
Berrien County woman pleads guilty in death of her 8-year-old son
Police say a man was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a train in Mishawaka.
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka
Millie Bobbie Brown, center, is shown in a shot from 'Stranger Things,' which takes place in...
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown enrolled at Purdue University
Police say the driver of a van hit a motorcyclist, 27-year-old Darek Bullock-Mills, head on.
Niles motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver

Latest News

Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital Rights movement and president of the Utah...
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US
Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation
The St. Joseph County Redevelopment Commission is set to buy farmland by New Carlisle for rail...
Redevelopment commission set to buy farmland by New Carlisle
FILE - German film director Wolfgang Petersen speaks during a press conference promoting his...
Wolfgang Petersen, blockbuster filmmaker of ‘Das Boot,’ dies
A SJC redevelopment commission is set to buy farmland by New Carlisle.
Redevelopment commission set to buy farmland by New Carlisle