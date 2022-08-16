Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old man missing from Gary

Jerry Moog
Jerry Moog(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police need your help finding a 60-year-old man who is missing from Gary.

Jerry Moog is 5′11″ and weighs 140 pounds. He has bald/brown hair and brown eyes.

Jerry was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 3:15 a.m. wearing gray pants with no shirt and no shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jerry’s whereabouts, please call the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1214 or 911.

