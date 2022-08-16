Sales tax on diapers in Indiana suspended until July 2023

(ky3)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana lawmakers have suspended the sales tax on diapers until July 1, 2023.

That’s according to WRTV in Indianapolis. It’s part of the inflation-relief package passed during the recent Indiana special session.

Diapers in Indiana are subject to the standard 7-percent sales tax.

The National Diaper Bank Network says that’s the second-highest diaper tax in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joce-Joce Sergio Bueno
No injuries reported after standoff at Mishawaka apartment complex; suspect arrested
Mia Morrow
Berrien County woman pleads guilty in death of her 8-year-old son
Police say a man was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a train in Mishawaka.
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka
Millie Bobbie Brown, center, is shown in a shot from 'Stranger Things,' which takes place in...
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown enrolled at Purdue University
Police say the driver of a van hit a motorcyclist, 27-year-old Darek Bullock-Mills, head on.
Niles motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver

Latest News

Last year, the NIC East-West division had a tie for first and for third.
NIC East-West division expected to be tightly contested again in 2022
Countdown to Kickoff co-host and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby sat down with Freeman to...
One-on-one with Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman
Freeman believes this program can get back to winning on the national stage.
Marcus Freeman on bringing Notre Dame back to a national title contender
He says he’s anxious, excited, and curious to see just what happens with this 2022 football team.
Marcus Freeman on season opener at Ohio State