Refund checks still making their way to Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - If you are still waiting on your tax refund check from the state of Indiana, you’re not alone.

That’s because the original $125 check can now be combined with the latest relief money approved by the general assembly during the most recent special session.

That means Hoosiers will receive either $325 or $650 if they file jointly with their spouse. Those who received the first $125 by direct deposit should also expect the $200 refund.

Emily Boesen, the communications director and public information officer at the Indiana State Auditor’s Office, told our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis that the first checks could arrive by Thursday.

Boesen also said if you have not received the check by Nov. 1, you should contact the Indiana Department of Revenue to ensure your mailing and banking information is up to date.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.