Redevelopment commission set to buy farmland by New Carlisle

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s hoped that a huge land purchase will pay economic development dividends for St. Joe County in the near future.

The county redevelopment commission is poised to buy 70-acres of farmland east of New Carlisle.

The purchase price comes at $2.4 million dollars. The land is needed to carry out plans to extend rail access to industrial sites in the area.

“Having prospect visits and site visits you know, the work we’ve done over the last three years to really get ourselves site ready, they always ask where we stand with the rail,” said the St. Joseph County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol. “We say well, we’re close, so this gets us one piece closer to making the rail portion of this a reality.”

In the weeks to come, the county is looking to purchase two additional pieces of property needed accommodate rail extension plans that date back to 2016.

