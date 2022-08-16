Police urge safety on the roads as school year starts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Back to school season is here, which means more traffic on the roads.

Police are warning drivers to pay attention to kids who may be walking or riding their bikes to or from school, especially in the dark early morning hours.

Sgt. Ted Bohner from Indiana State Police said it’s time to put the phone down and pay attention on the road.

“Typically, when people run those stop arms, it’s either because they’re very impatient and it’s that selfish mode or they’re distracted,” said Sgt. Bohner.

Passing a school bus with its stop arm down is a serious violation and could impact your license.

