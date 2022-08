WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, former South Bend Mayor and current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg chatted with our D.C. bureau on Walorski’s passing.

“You know, I knew Representative Walorski well. We were from opposite sides of the aisle, but we worked together whenever we could. When there was a chance to support veterans, when there was a chance to support economic development. I actually one of the first things I did with her as mayor was was celebrating a lower emission bus grant that she supported for South Bend. And she was especially supportive during my deployment to Afghanistan. So my heart goes out to her and the families of the staff members who were with her. And I know the whole community politics aside, has really pulled together at this moment.”

Walorski, along with two of her staffers and another woman, were killed in a two-vehicle crash back on August 3. She was 58 years old.

