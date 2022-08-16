Medical Moment: Preventing caregiver burnout

(WNDU) - 53 million Americans are taking care of a spouse, friend, or neighbor with health problems.

A caregiver—sometimes called an informal caregiver—is an unpaid individual (for example, a spouse, partner, family member, friend, or neighbor) involved in assisting others with activities of daily living and/or medical tasks. Formal caregivers are paid care providers providing care in one’s home or in a care setting (day care, residential facility, long-term care facility).

And while it’s a noble act to take of others, many of those caregivers forget to take care of themselves. In fact, it is very common to experience caregiver burnout, where one is in a state of physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion. In fact, 40 percent of caregivers report feeling emotionally strained.

The National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) and AARP revealed an increase in the number of family caregivers in the United States of 9.5 million from 2015 to 2020. The study also revealed that family caregivers are in worse health compared to five years ago. As the demand for caregiving rises with an aging population, there is an opportunity for the public and private sectors to work together to develop solutions to support family caregivers and those under their care.

So, what can be done to prevent caregiver burnout?

“Don’t isolate yourself,” said Gail Morgan.

Join a support group with other caregivers. Also, allow yourself to take breaks to get out of the house to visit friends or even pamper yourself. Another tip, don’t be afraid to ask for help.

“Get your siblings or your family involved from the get-go,” said caregiver Naveena Jaspal.

Having more people taking part in the care means there are more people to share in the workload.

“Taking care of yourself is so important, so, so important,” said another caregiver, Christine Nash.

And make sure you don’t skip your own doctor’s appointments. If you’re not taking care of your own health, you won’t be in the best condition to take care of someone else’s.

Family caregivers have a big job, but we can help with some basic support — and commonsense solutions — to make their big responsibilities a little bit easier.

That’s why AARP urges state lawmakers to pass the Caregiver Advise, Record, Enable (CARE) Act to help family caregivers as their loved ones go into the hospital and as they transition home.

The CARE Act requires hospitals to record the name of the family caregiver on the medical record of your loved one, inform the family caregivers when their loved one is to be discharged, and provide the family caregiver with education and instruction of the medical tasks he or she will need to perform for the patient at home.

AARP is fighting for the CARE Act in states across the country because supporting family caregivers is a top priority for all of us. In 42 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the CARE Act has been signed into law and is either in effect or will be soon.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.