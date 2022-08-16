One dead in Nappanee crash

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Nappanee.

Police say a vehicle driven by Ross A. Boxell was traveling westbound in the 2400 block of E. Market Street at approximately 9:20 a.m. when witnesses say his vehicle started to drift left of the center line and struck a trailer that was being towed by another vehicle.

The collision caused Boxell’s vehicle to go airborne before landing on the south side of the road on its passenger side.

Boxell died from his injuries. According to police, he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

