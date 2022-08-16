Majority of US renters saw price hike in the past year, study says

FILE - A "For Rent" sign is pictured in this file photo from April 15, 2015. Nearly 60% of...
FILE - A "For Rent" sign is pictured in this file photo from April 15, 2015. Nearly 60% of people were hit with a rent increase during the past year, according to a Freddie Mac study.(Elvert Barnes / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Renters in the U.S. are facing more worries about paying for housing.

Nearly 60% of people were hit with a rent increase during the past year, according to a study from Freddie Mac.

Just 38% of those renters said they saw an increase in take-home pay.

The study also found higher housing costs and inflation have altered the plans for many potential home buyers.

Nearly three-quarters of renter households who were planning to buy a home say that’s become more out of reach over the past year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joce-Joce Sergio Bueno
No injuries reported after standoff at Mishawaka apartment complex; suspect arrested
Police say a man was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a train in Mishawaka.
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka
Mia Morrow
Berrien County woman pleads guilty in death of her 8-year-old son
Millie Bobbie Brown, center, is shown in a shot from 'Stranger Things,' which takes place in...
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown enrolled at Purdue University
Police say the driver of a van hit a motorcyclist, 27-year-old Darek Bullock-Mills, head on.
Niles motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild’ symptoms
Police are warning drivers to pay attention to kids who may be walking or riding their bikes to...
Police urge safety on the roads as school year starts
One dead in Nappanee crash
American Airlines and Boom Supersonic announced the airline’s agreement to purchase up to 20...
American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes