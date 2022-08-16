Girl Scouts roll out a new cookie flavor

The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.
The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Girl Scouts revealed the latest cookie in their lineup, the Raspberry Rally.

Raspberry Rally is described as a sister cookie to Thin Mints.

The cookie infused with raspberry flavor of mint and dipped in the same chocolate coating.

The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.
The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)

Raspberry Rally will be the first Girl Scout cookie available only for online purchases and delivery directly to homes.

A local Girl Scout will place the order for you online. The group said the goal is to help them build e-commerce skills.

The new cookies will be available during the 2023 cookie season, which runs from January to April.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joce-Joce Sergio Bueno
No injuries reported after standoff at Mishawaka apartment complex; suspect arrested
Police say a man was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a train in Mishawaka.
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka
Mia Morrow
Berrien County woman pleads guilty in death of her 8-year-old son
Millie Bobbie Brown, center, is shown in a shot from 'Stranger Things,' which takes place in...
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown enrolled at Purdue University
Police say the driver of a van hit a motorcyclist, 27-year-old Darek Bullock-Mills, head on.
Niles motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver

Latest News

The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new Tiktok trend reportedly details...
16-year-old arrested for stealing cars as part of TikTok challenge
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
FILE - Members of the U.S. Secret Service Counter Assault Team walk through the Rotunda as they...
DHS watchdog rebuffs lawmakers on Secret Service testimony
Semi-truck gets stuck after attempting to exit parking garage at South Bend hotel