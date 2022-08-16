First Alert Forecast: Staying Bright and Mild Through the End of the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: A very comfortable and bright Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s during the afternoon. The humidity will stay low and a nice breeze from the north and east makes it very comfortable. High of 82 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds begin to thin out and skies will become mostly clear by the morning. Temperatures will drop through the 60s and into the upper 50s for most of Michiana by Wednesday morning. Low of 57 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few less clouds along with a whole lot of sunshine. The highs will again be in the low 80s and it will remain comfortable through the middle of the week. We keep around the nice breeze from the north and east. High of 82 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine fills the skies as our nice stretch of weather continues. Highs remain in the lower 80s through the afternoon with a light breeze. High of 82 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: More sunshine and comfortable temperatures through the end of the work week. Highs will slowly begin to climb into the middle 80s by the weekend along with elevated humidity. Chances for rain may return by the weekend with scattered showers or thunderstorms becoming possible Saturday afternoon and continuing through Sunday. There is a very flat trend in the temperatures, and we will likely remain in the upper 70s to low 80s as we approach the end of the month. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, August 15th, 2022

Monday’s High: 82

Monday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.