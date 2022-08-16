Candidacy list expands ahead of special election for Rep. Walorski’s open seat

By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The candidates just keep on coming.

A total of ten individuals are now seeking to fill the shoes of the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.

Four more candidates filed their paperwork today. They are Terry harper III from Granger, Scott Huffman of Plymouth, Scott Wise of Columbian City, and Michael Didiffer of Granger.

At least two of the candidates have never run for public office before.

“I would never thought that I would actually be running for the U.S. Congress right now as a representative because I knew we had a good, a good rep. that had been a good voice for us,” said Terry Harper III of Granger. “It just kind of motivated me to keep on a legacy of what she was doing and what we’re doing for the area.”

Harper retired after 20 years in the Marines, and he is active in several non-profit organizations.

Scott Huffman of Plymouth also finds himself as a candidate for the first time. “The special election does attract me. I would have to say, it gives somebody of my stature with less notoriety the possibility of living the American dream, to represent the citizens that are your neighbors, friends, clients, just that, you know, work with every day for a common goal.”

Republican precinct committee members will caucus on Saturday to narrow the list of candidates to one. That candidate will then appear on the November ballot.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joce-Joce Sergio Bueno
No injuries reported after standoff at Mishawaka apartment complex; suspect arrested
Mia Morrow
Berrien County woman pleads guilty in death of her 8-year-old son
Police say a man was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a train in Mishawaka.
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka
Millie Bobbie Brown, center, is shown in a shot from 'Stranger Things,' which takes place in...
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown enrolled at Purdue University
Police say the driver of a van hit a motorcyclist, 27-year-old Darek Bullock-Mills, head on.
Niles motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver

Latest News

South Bend adopts 20-year 'Near West Side Neighborhood Plan'.
South Bend adopts 20-year 'Near West Side Neighborhood Plan'
Pete Buttigieg reflects on work with late Rep. Walorski
Pete Buttigieg reflects on work with late Rep. Walorski
Candidacy list expands ahead of special election.
Candidacy list expands ahead of special election
Neighborhood Plan Adopted
Change to come after South Bend adopts Near West Side Neighborhood Plan