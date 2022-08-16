Candidacy list expands ahead of special election for Rep. Walorski’s open seat

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The candidates just keep on coming.

A total of ten individuals are now seeking to fill the shoes of the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.

Four more candidates filed their paperwork today. They are Terry harper III from Granger, Scott Huffman of Plymouth, Scott Wise of Columbian City, and Michael Didiffer of Granger.

At least two of the candidates have never run for public office before.

“I would never thought that I would actually be running for the U.S. Congress right now as a representative because I knew we had a good, a good rep. that had been a good voice for us,” said Terry Harper III of Granger. “It just kind of motivated me to keep on a legacy of what she was doing and what we’re doing for the area.”

Harper retired after 20 years in the Marines, and he is active in several non-profit organizations.

Scott Huffman of Plymouth also finds himself as a candidate for the first time. “The special election does attract me. I would have to say, it gives somebody of my stature with less notoriety the possibility of living the American dream, to represent the citizens that are your neighbors, friends, clients, just that, you know, work with every day for a common goal.”

Republican precinct committee members will caucus on Saturday to narrow the list of candidates to one. That candidate will then appear on the November ballot.

