Berrien County man pleads not guilty in death of his 8-year-old son

By Ibrahim Samra and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One day after his wife pleaded guilty to murder, a Berrien County man is still claiming his innocence.

Brian Morrow, 41, entered a not guilty plea in the death of his 8-year-old son Jackson, who had autism. Jackson was found dead inside the family’s home in St. Joseph back on May 3.

In court, Brian waived his right to a pre-trial exam, demanding a jury trial.

Jackson’s mother, 35-year-old Mia Morrow, accepted a plea deal on Monday that requires her to serve at least 25 years in prison and to testify against Brian.

Sentencing for Mia has been set for Oct. 3. As for Brian, he’s due back in court in December.

