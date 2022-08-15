Teen found competent to stand trial in Grace Ross murder case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the court has found Anthony Hutchens competent to stand trial after all following doctors’ reports.

This is after Hutchens’ legal team filed a motion to dismiss the case this past week. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office agreed to a bench trial which would mean the case will be decided by a judge instead of a jury.

15-year-old Hutchens faces multiple charges as an adult with two counts of murder and one count of child molestation. The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for child molesting, a Level 3 felony, is 3 to 16 years.

On March 12, 2021, the body of 6-year-old Grace Ross was found near the apartment complex where she lived. Ross was previously described by her family as a happy little girl, who loved life.

“She was very spunky, she was a character, lots of energy,” recalled Kelli Howard, Grace’s grandmother.

Hutchens is due in court for a status conference hearing on September 16.

