Standoff ends between barricaded subject and SJC Metro SWAT officers

When police approached the apartment, a man opened the front door with a handgun tucked in his...
When police approached the apartment, a man opened the front door with a handgun tucked in his waistband - but then shut the door when police tried to get him to leave the home.(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police said no one was injured after a man reportedly barricaded himself inside an apartment following officers responding to a pair of shots fired calls overnight.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Mishawaka police reported they were dispatched to the 100 block of Bercado Place at River Pointe Apartments on a report of shots fired. They left the scene after finding nothing near Vistula and Bittersweet Roads.

About an hour later, officers were sent back to the same location for another shots fired call.

When police approached the apartment, a man opened the front door with a handgun tucked in his waistband - but then shut the door when police tried to get him to leave the home.

Early Sunday morning, the St. Joseph County Metro SWAT Team was activated, and nearby apartments evacuated.

The man refused to leave until SWAT officers fired tear gas inside the home. He was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail. Right now, his name isn’t being released, and no one was injured in the incident.

