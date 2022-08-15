South Bend Police investigating double-homicide on city’s northwest side

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says an investigation into the deaths of two people last week on the city’s northwest side has been elevated to a homicide investigation.

Police were called to the 800 block of Johnson Street just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to investigate the discovery of two bodies inside a home.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of Rainie Best, 18, and Phil Honer III, 24, both of South Bend. Based on autopsy results, both deaths have been ruled homicides.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling this investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to leave an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

