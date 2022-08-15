South Bend barber shop gives free haircuts to kids ahead of school year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As parents work around the clock to make sure their kids are ready for school, one item that can get missed on that back-to-school checklist is a haircut.

That’s why the 16th annual “Hair Kutz 4 Kids” was held at UniqueHeadz barber shop in South Bend on Monday.

The event included free food, music, backpack/school supply giveaways... and of course, free haircuts!

Community leaders say they want to ease the stress off parents.

“School is important,” says Hendry Davis Jr., South Bend councilman. “We all know that it’s important. We need it to be important. So, if we can focus on doing things that are fun, that are supportive, then this is one of those things. And hopefully it gives the kids some initiative to do well in school the first few days or the first few weeks or however long it’s going to be. But we’re there supporting them.”

UniqueHeadz is located at 22 S. Olive Street in South Bend.

