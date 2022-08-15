Second fatal shooting this month near George Floyd Square

The police department will likely increase patrols in the area after the two shootings this month. (WCCO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - One man died and another was seriously injured in the second fatal shooting this month near the intersection where George Floyd died in police custody in 2020.

Minneapolis Police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten said officers found two wounded men Sunday afternoon near the intersection that was renamed to remember Floyd’s death.

One man died at the hospital and the other man’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

A week before Sunday’s shooting, Mohamed Omar, 29, died after he was shot in the same area.

Parten said the police department will likely increase patrols in the area after the two shootings.

The intersection known as George Floyd Square became a makeshift memorial after Floyd’s death and was officially renamed earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a crash on Union Road near Center...
Crash in Cass County sends one person to the hospital
US 12 garage sales
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
Nearly 400 Berrien County employees receive pandemic hazard pay
Block party goers embrace before sharing a meal at the "Stop the Violence" block party at...
“Stop the Violence” block party held in South Bend

Latest News

FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack
The police department will likely increase patrols in the area after the two shootings this...
2 shot, 1 fatally, at George Floyd Square in 2nd recent shooting
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Comfortable Week Ahead
WNDU Bus Stop Forecast Monday
WNDU Bus Stop Forecast Monday