RV Hall of Fame unveils new sustainable ‘CrossMod’ home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The RV and Home Manufacturing Hall of Fame unveiled a new section highlighting the Clayton “CrossMod” home.

The housing manufacturer Clayton is trying to give potential buyers a more affordable home that doesn’t lack curb appeal while highlighting sustainability.

According to The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the median sales price for new homes in June of 2022 was over $402,000. The CrossMod “Hawthorne” floor plan is under $300,000 in most markets.

Zoning is another issue when building houses, but with an attached garage and a front porch, CrossMod complies with most zoning codes.

“CrossMod is a home that is built to HUD code, so meaning it is built inside a facility and transported to a site where it is set on a permanent foundation, and in this case, it has a lot of traditional site-build features,” said Caitlyn Crosby, Media and Public Relations Manager for Clayton. “You’ll notice the attached garage, it also has the front porch, elevated roof pitch, all drywall interiors, upgraded wooded cabinets in the kitchen, and in this case, we’ve got two primary suites in the home.”

Sustainability is one of the biggest challenges facing home manufacturers, but Clayton’s CrossMod homes only fill up two garbage cans on waste per home built and come with eco-friendly appliances.

These homes are built in a facility, so there are fewer delays compared to a site-built home, and this also creates more opportunities to reduce, reuse, and recycle materials.

This particular home was built in a facility in Middlebury. However, several facilities across the country are making these homes.

In this affordable housing crisis, more people seek housing compatible with multi-family or living with roommates.

“We noticed from our consumer insights team that there was a need for multi-generational living, thinking roommates, multi-family living, where people were really craving having two primary suites,” said Crosby. “So, two main bedrooms, both attached to bathrooms, so it can really serve that purpose for whatever stage of life a family is in or roommates in this case, which we’re seeing more of in this housing market.”

If you’d like to tour the home yourself, visit the RV and Home Manufacturing Hall of Fame in Elkhart.

