Protesters gather outside South Bend mayor’s home regarding officer-involved shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of protesters gathered outside of South Bend Mayor James Mueller’s home Monday morning.

It comes after the officer-involved shooting of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell more than two weeks ago near Coquillard Elementary School.

The group is calling on the mayor to release all body camera footage and 911 dispatch recordings. They’re also calling on the mayor to create a mobile mental health crisis unit.

“There’s a lot of misstatements that have been made from the mayor, from other members of city and council leadership, and we want to correct the record and just underscore that this is about the demands that are being put forward,” says Jordan Giger, co-founder of Black Lives Matter South Bend. “It’s about the fact that a Black man’s life was taken.”

On Friday, Mueller said he’s waiting to comment until all the facts come back from authorities on the shooting investigation. Mueller has also scheduled a community action group meeting for Aug. 23.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.