Protesters gather outside South Bend mayor’s home regarding officer-involved shooting

It comes more than two weeks after the shooting death of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of protesters gathered outside of South Bend Mayor James Mueller’s home Monday morning.

It comes after the officer-involved shooting of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell more than two weeks ago near Coquillard Elementary School.

The group is calling on the mayor to release all body camera footage and 911 dispatch recordings. They’re also calling on the mayor to create a mobile mental health crisis unit.

“There’s a lot of misstatements that have been made from the mayor, from other members of city and council leadership, and we want to correct the record and just underscore that this is about the demands that are being put forward,” says Jordan Giger, co-founder of Black Lives Matter South Bend. “It’s about the fact that a Black man’s life was taken.”

On Friday, Mueller said he’s waiting to comment until all the facts come back from authorities on the shooting investigation. Mueller has also scheduled a community action group meeting for Aug. 23.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a crash on Union Road near Center...
Crash in Cass County sends one person to the hospital
US 12 garage sales
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
Police say the driver of a van hit a motorcyclist, 27-year-old Darek Bullock-Mills, head on.
Niles motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver
Joce-Joce Sergio Bueno
No injuries reported after standoff at Mishawaka apartment complex; suspect arrested
Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where...
3 workers injured in South Bend Motor Speedway crash

Latest News

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to...
2nd Chance Pet: Sheba
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to...
2nd Chance Pet: Sheba
Mishawaka Police say no one was hurt after a man reportedly barricaded himself inside an...
No injuries reported after standoff at Mishawaka apartment complex; suspect arrested
It comes more than two weeks after the shooting death of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell
Protesters gather outside South Bend mayor’s home regarding officer-involved shooting