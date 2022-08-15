Portion of N. Main Street in Mishawaka closed for repairs

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about.

N. Main Street just south of the Church Street intersection was closed on Monday for street improvements.

You’ll still be able to get to downtown businesses by using 1st Street, and northbound/southbound traffic on Church Street will continue as normal.

The closure is expected to last until Sept. 9, weather permitting.

