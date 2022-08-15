One taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka

Police say one person was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a train in Mishawaka.
Police say one person was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a train in Mishawaka.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say one person was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a train in Mishawaka.

The Mishawaka Police Department was called to Hendricks Street at the Norfolk Southern crossing on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found the person who was hit by the train was still alive but needed to be taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Traffic was temporarily blocked off in the area due to the train stopping, but the train started moving again just before 12:45 p.m.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for more updates on this developing story.

