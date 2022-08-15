Notre Dame men’s basketball releases non-conference schedule for 2022-2023 season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team released its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season on Monday.

The 11-game slate includes nine home games at Purcell Pavilion, starting with the season opener against Radford on Nov. 10.

After that, Notre Dame will host Youngstown State (Nov. 13), Southern Indiana (Nov. 16), Lipscomb (Nov. 18) and Bowling Green (Nov. 22). The Southern Indiana and Bowling Green contests are part of the 2022 Gotham Classic, with the main event of said tournament taking place Nov. 25 against St. Bonaventure at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.

Following the Gotham Classic, Notre Dame will host Michigan State as part of the ACC/B1G Challenge on Nov. 30. A week later, the Irish will host Boston University of Dec. 7, followed by a battle with Big East foe Marquette on Dec. 11.

Following a week off due to final exams, the Irish will take the court again in a neutral site showdown with Georgia at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 18. The Irish will close their non-con slate with Jacksonville on Dec. 27.

To inquire about season tickets, fans can visit https://app.und.com/MBBTickets and submit the form.

Non-conference schedule listed below:

Nov. 10 : Radford

Nov. 13 : Youngstown State

Nov. 16 : Southern Indiana

Nov. 18 : Lipscomb

Nov. 22 : Bowling Green

Nov. 25 : vs. St. Bonaventure (UBS Arena – Elmont, N.Y.)

Nov. 30 : Michigan State (ACC/B1G Challenge)

Dec. 7 : Boston University

Dec. 11 : Marquette

Dec. 18 : vs. Georgia (State Farm Arena – Atlanta, Ga.)

Dec. 27 : Jacksonville

