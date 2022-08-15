Notre Dame football ranked No. 5 in AP Preseason Poll

No. 1 Alabama tops preseason AP Top 25; Ohio St, ‘Dawgs next
Notre Dame 2022 Football Season generic
Notre Dame 2022 Football Season generic(WNDU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(AP/WNDU) - Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 for the second straight season.

That is also the ninth time overall, second most in poll history. The Crimson Tide received 54 of 63 first-place votes.

Ohio State is No. 2 with six first-place votes. Defending national champion Georgia is third with three first-place votes. Clemson is No. 4 and Notre Dame rounds out the top five.

This means Notre Dame’s opening game at Ohio State on Sept. 3 will be a top five matchup.

Meanwhile, Michigan is No. 8 and Michigan State is No. 15. Purdue received 17 votes but did not ultimately make it into the top 25 poll.

8/15/2022 12:18:27 PM (GMT -4:00)

