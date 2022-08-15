Niles motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver

Police say the driver of a van hit a motorcyclist, 27-year-old Darek Bullock-Mills, head on.(MSP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a Niles man died in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver.

Just before 10 p.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said Renato Florez, 44, of Covert, crossed the center line in his van on 90th Avenue and hit a motorcyclist, 27-year-old Darek Bullock-Mills head on. Investigators say Bullock-Mills, of Niles, died at the scene.

A female passenger on his bike was flown to the hospital in critical condition. Police haven’t released her name but say she’s expected to survive.

The van driver, Florez, had minor injuries. Police arrested him on suspicion of OWI causing death and OWI causing serious bodily injury.

The crash is still being investigated.

