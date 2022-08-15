Liu claims first Epson Tour win of the season at Four Winds Invitational

The Four Winds Invitational continued Saturday at South Bend Country Club.
The Four Winds Invitational continued Saturday at South Bend Country Club.(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Aug. 15, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This year’s Four Winds Invitational wrapped up Sunday in dramatic fashion, with Yan Liu snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in a three-way playoff hole late in the afternoon.

Liu, American Maddy Lemieux, and Kiira Riihijarvi of Finland were the final 3 standing after each finishing 7-under par for the weekend. Ultimately, it would be Liu who emerged victorious.

This marks her first win on the Epson Tour this season.

