Liu claims first Epson Tour win of the season at Four Winds Invitational

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This year’s Four Winds Invitational wrapped up Sunday in dramatic fashion, with Yan Liu snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in a three-way playoff hole late in the afternoon.

Liu, American Maddy Lemieux, and Kiira Riihijarvi of Finland were the final 3 standing after each finishing 7-under par for the weekend. Ultimately, it would be Liu who emerged victorious.

This marks her first win on the Epson Tour this season.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.